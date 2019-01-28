Firefighters and hardware stores give tips to keep home safe during frigid temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dangerous temperatures outside can also create some dangers inside of your home.
While people will spend a lot of time indoors over the next few days, firefighters shared some ways to keep your home and family safe.
Jefferson County firefighters urge homeowners to check their carbon monoxide detectors to prevent toxic fumes caused by gas appliances.
"It's colorless, it's odorless, and it's deadly," said Jordan Yuodis, spokesman for Jefferson County Fire Service. "Don't bring a generator close to your house. Definitely don't bring it in your house. No type of grill in your house."
If you don't have heat in your house, don't try to heat it yourself.
"Please go somewhere where there is heat," Yuodis said. "Don't heat your house with the stove open."
Also, keep a space heater three feet away from anything and don't overload power strips.
During frigid temperatures, firefighters also have to take extra precautions to stay safe.
"During this time of year, our job is a lot more difficult, because things freeze," Yuodis said. "The No. 1 thing it takes for us to do our job is water, and on a night like tomorrow, it freezes fairly quickly."
If you do not have a working smoke detector in your house, contact the fire department, and they will install one for you free of charge.
The cold weather could bring big headaches for homeowners. Busted pipes can be messy and expensive, but they can be prevented.
Homeowners should keep faucets on a drip to prevent frozen pipes. Brownsboro Hardware and Paint also suggests using heat tape.
"Frozen pipes are a real problem," owner Jim Lehrer said. "They can freeze, and then all of the sudden when they thaw is when you get a leak. You might be at work, away from home and they can cause significant damage."
Another tip from the hardware store: check and change your furnace air filters.
A clean filter will improve the air flow to your house, and therefore generate more heat. It can also prevent your heat from suddenly shutting off.
