Stevenson Avenue fire on Feb. 3, 2022

Firefighters battle blaze on Stevenson Avenue in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood on Feb. 3, 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters were called to battle a blaze Thursday afternoon in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood.

Around 2 p.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of Stevenson Avenue, near the intersection of Mellwood Avenue and Frankfort Avenue.

WDRB photojournalist Stuart Hammer captured images of smoke pouring from the location.

A MetroSafe supervisor said there were no reports of any injuries.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.