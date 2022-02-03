LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters were called to battle a blaze Thursday afternoon in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood.
Around 2 p.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of Stevenson Avenue, near the intersection of Mellwood Avenue and Frankfort Avenue.
WDRB photojournalist Stuart Hammer captured images of smoke pouring from the location.
A MetroSafe supervisor said there were no reports of any injuries.
This story will be updated.
