LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Firefighters in New Albany on are scene of a large house fire.
The fire started just before 5:00 Friday morning at 11th and Market Streets.
Neighbors say the house was being restored.
Firefighters say they did not find anyone inside during their primary search of the house but had to pull out because they believed the roof was going to collapse.
Video submitted to WDRB by Elainea Guzzo shows heavy flames coming from the roof of the building.
No word on whether anybody has been hurt.
WDRB's Lexie Ratterman is at the scene gathering information. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.