LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Firefighters are on scene of an apartment fire in Shively.
The fire started around 4:30 Monday morning in an apartment on Stallings Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the second floor of the building. They believe it started with a mattress.
Video shows firefighters going door-to-door checking the building. Several fire alarms could also be heard.
Residents in all 12 apartments are now displaced. The Red Cross was called in to help them.
No one word on whether anybody was hurt or what started the fire.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
