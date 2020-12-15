LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters responded to a house fire in New Albany Monday night, spending hours in an effort to put out the intense flames.
According to the New Albany Fire Department, the fire took place at a home near the intersection of Culbertson Avenue and East 7th Street in New Albany.
It took two minutes for firefighters to arrive after the 911 call, according to the department. Initially, firefighters believed that one person was trapped inside the home, but they later learned that the individual was not home at the time, and was safe.
Firefighters quickly began attacking the blaze, which had begun to spread to the home next door. They stayed on the scene for hours to ensure that all of the hot spots were extinguished.
The Salvation Army brought its canteen truck to the scene to provide assistance to the firefighters amid the cold weather.
No one was injured, according to the department. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
