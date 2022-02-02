LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire crews were called to an apartment fire in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Wednesday.
MetroSafe confirms that the fire was reported in the 600 block of South 37th Street just before noon. A Louisville Fire & Rescue ladder truck was at the scene of a two-story apartment building a short time later.
Major Bobby Cooper said the fire was reported by a neighbor who could see fire in the building.
There are no reports of injuries to residents or firefighters. The American Red Cross is helping the residents who are displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
