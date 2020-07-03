LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters are preparing for an increased workload this weekend with the Independence Day holiday on Saturday.
Every year, fire departments across the country deal with an increase in call volume on and around July 4, and this year could mean more than usual.
"People are going to try and find ways to host people," Jefferson County Fire spokesman Jordan Yuodi saids. "We're definitely expecting a rise in incidents from fireworks this year for sure."
In 2018, more than 9,000 people received injuries from fireworks that required them to be hospitalized, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Firefighters warn that parents should be particularly weary of sparklers.
"A lot of times, parents will put a cup on the end of them to try and keep the spark from hitting their child's hand," Yuodis said. "What can actually happen is that spark can melt that plastic cup, and then we're dealing with a burn issue."
With Thunder Over Louisville and the Louisville Fourth of July fireworks display canceled, there could be some who try and create their own show when they haven't in the past.
"A lot of times, we see stuff that I would consider almost like Thunder Over Louisville stuff in some neighborhoods," Yuodis said. "A lot of injuries happen. They're using things like this, and one year, they want to step it up a notch."
Firefighters warn to keep fireworks away from buildings, on a flat surface like gravel or concrete and to keep a bucket of water nearby just in case.
