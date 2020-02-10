LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters rescued a man from a burning SUV in Indianapolis.
According to a report on Fox59, firefighters say the SUV was flipped over and engulfed in flames when they got to the scene, near 62nd Street and West Lafeyette Road, early Sunday morning. A man was trapped inside but crews were able to free him, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.
Firefighters say the victim was conscious, but his current condition isn't known.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.
