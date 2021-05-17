FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Another baby box is coming to a southern Indiana fire department, allowing a parent to drop off their infant anonymously — no questions asked.
Firefighters in Lafayette Township are raising money to install a baby box at their firehouse. It costs $15,000, and firefighters say it's worth the price to help save a child's life. So far, the department has raised around $3,000.
"It's a heart-wrenching decision to make to give up your baby, but if it's something you need to do, you know you can come to one of these boxes and it will be taken care of," said Sgt. Ryan Houchen.
The Safe Haven Baby Box encourages parents to leave their child in a safe location.
"There's a lot of technology and a lot of features, like air conditioning," said Houchen. "You want to build these boxes to be like Fort Knox."
For several firefighters at the Lafayette Fire Protection District, the concept hits close to home.
"We have several members on our department that are adopted. I have a family member that's adopted," said Houchen. "It's important because you don't know what these people can become, what these children can become, if you don't give them a chance."
The firehouse was inspired by other baby boxes in the region that have been used by parents in need.
"You're saving someone's life, and you're helping someone with a very, very difficult decision," said Houchen.
Firefighters are fundraising on Facebook and hope the baby box can start to help families as soon as possible.
"We were shooting for next year, but I think we're probably gonna be closer to a couple months," said Houchen.
According to the Lafayette Fire Protection District's Facebook page: "The fire department does not handle the donation money for the box. We prefer you donate by using the link or sending a check payable to:
Safe Haven Baby Box and write Lafayette Township Fire Protection District in the memo section. The mailing address is: P.O. Box 185, Woodburn, IN 46797."
