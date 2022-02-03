LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Monroe Township Fire Department rescued a woman and her two dogs after her car turned upside down on an ice-covered road.
Firefighters responded to the single car crash on State Road 160 near Forestry Road, which is just west of Henryville, on Thursday afternoon. According to the fire department, the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over into a ditch.
When the car flipped, it trapped the female occupant and her two dogs. Officials said she was uninjured and firefighters had to crawl through the ditch to gain access through the windshield.
The driver and her two dogs were pulled from under the vehicle to safety.
Fire officials are reminding drivers to use extreme caution on the roads if they need to travel during this winter storm.
