LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Several local fire departments responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning in East Louisville.
Middletown Fire confirms firefighters were called to Stonewater Park Apartments on Tazwell Drive, not far from the Ford Plant. Metrosafe says the call came in just after 4:30 a.m.
According to Metrosafe, there were no injuries reported.
Firefighters remained on scene for several hours Sunday morning. The extent of the damage and cause of the fire are unknown.
