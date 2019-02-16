LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters in southern Indiana say the quick actions of a Subway employee may have saved the restaurant.
The Lafayette Township Fire Protection District responded to the Highlander Point Subway in Floyds Knobs around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
The employee told firefighters he saw smoke coming from the second floor of the building and called 911.
Several fire departments responded the the call. Officials say the fire started in a partially vacant office on the second floor and crews were able to put it out quickly. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but officials say the office sustained minimal smoke and fire damage thanks to the quick thinking of the employee and response by responding fire departments.
No one was injured in the fire.
