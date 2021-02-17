LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a single candle started a fire that turned a Louisville home to ashes.
The fire started at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on Hemlock Street in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.
The people inside were able to get out on their own, but one person suffered a minor injury.
It took about 50 minutes for about 30 firefighters to get the fire under control. Firefighters say extreme cold temperatures and the close proximity of other buildings made the fire challenging.
The home is a complete loss.
