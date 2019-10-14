LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County man was trying to heat his home Sunday, but he nearly burned the house to the ground.
After several hours away from his home on Hexagon Avenue in Bullitt County, Darrell Woods said he was simply trying to warm things up a bit.
"The last time I used the furnace for heat, I think was in April," he said. "Walked inside, and it was 59 degrees, and I thought, 'Well, I'll turn the furnace up to 69, because I'll be back tonight.'"
Woods walked to the garage, but before leaving, there was smoke in the air.
"I thought somebody was burning something somewhere," Woods said.
He eventually learned it was his house that was burning.
"I came up and opened the door, and fire alarms were going off, and it was just full of black smoke," Woods said.
Zoneton and Okolona firefighters responded to the scene. Fire investigators don't know the exact cause, but they believe it started around in or around the furnace.
Zoneton Fire Marshal Kevin Moulton said now that cooler temperatures have arrived, it's crucial to have your furnace inspected before cranking up the heat.
"Make sure that the burners are burning clean, burning all the gases off that need to be burned off...," he said.
Firefighters said it is worth the cost of the inspection and can be lifesaving.
"It just took 30-minutes for this to happen," Moulton said of the fire at Woods' house. "If it was at 3 in the morning, we might have had a different outcome."
Woods considers himself lucky and hopes others learn from his close call.
"I would suggest they get it checked ... because the same thing could happen," he said.
Woods still doesn't know if the house is destroyed. He will meet with insurance adjusters later this week.
