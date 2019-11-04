LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the holidays approach and temperatures take a dip, Louisville firefighters are preparing to be busy all over town. There tends to be a spike in house fires through Thanksgiving and Christmas, but there are safety precautions you can take.
“Nowadays, fires burn a lot hotter. They burn a lot quicker than they ever have. And we have an uptick in fires when those holidays come,” said Bobby Cooper, a battalion chief with the Louisville Division of Fire.
Whether you set up your holiday lights before or after Thanksgiving, Maj. Cooper encourages everyone to follow the manufacturer instructions. Outdoor lights should only be used outside, and indoor lights should only be used inside the home. Make sure to plug lights directly into a wall socket and not into an extension cord.
The same advice goes for space heaters. Cooper said space heaters need to be kept three feet from anything combustible, and they should be kept at least three feet away from pets or children. Space heaters should be turned off if you leave a room, leave the house, or go to bed.
Maj. Cooper recommends coming up with escape plans for every room in the house and teaching those to everyone over for holiday gatherings. If you need a smoke detector or you’d like a second opinion for what would be good escape routes, you can call Metro 311 or click here. Firefighters from your neighborhood will be sent to help for free.
“We’ll come out within a day or two and we’ll put up a smoke detector for you,” Cooper said. “We’ll look around your home and give you some ideas of what to look out for. So it’s a great time of year to do that once you get your decorations set up.”
The Louisville Fire Department offers the following as added safety precautions for the holidays:
