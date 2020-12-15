LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Your Christmas tree may bring some holiday cheer, but it could also bring some holiday danger if you aren't careful.
Firefighters say live trees can pose a fire hazard if they aren't watered at least once a day. Lights can easily catch a tree on fire if it's too dry.
"This year, with everybody being home because of the pandemic -- kids are doing NTI, parents are cooking -- it can be easy to forget to water the Christmas tree, and it can be a catastrophic fire within a matter of seconds if you don't do it," said Jordan Yuodis, spokesman for Jefferson County Fire.
Firefighters say you should turn your tree lights off when you go to bed, and make sure you don't plug too many things into one outlet.
They say you should also close your bedroom door at night because it will greatly increase your chances of survival during a fire.
