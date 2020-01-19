LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Firefighters worked an early morning fire on Sunday in the Auburndale neighborhood.
It happened just before 6 a.m. at A & F Auto Shop off New Cut Road.
Louisville fire says they were on the scene in about two minutes.
Lt. Colonel Jim Frederick says someone across the street noticed the business on fire. When crews got inside, the office area was on fire.
Fire crews searched, and no one was inside.
Due to damage in the office area, they expect the shop will have to be closed for quite a while.
It is now known what caused the fire.
