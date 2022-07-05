LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville firefighters are on the scene of a warehouse fire in the Russell neighborhood.
Multiple LFD crews are currently on the scene of a warehouse fire in the 3000 Block of River Park Drive. Please avoid the area.@WHAS11 @WLKY @WDRBNews @wave3news @840WHAS @courierjournal @SpectrumNews1KY pic.twitter.com/9wpQoYoYeQ— Louisville Fire Dept (@loukyfire) July 6, 2022
It's unknown when the fire on the 3000 block of River Park Drive started or how it formed on Tuesday evening. The warehouse collapsed around 8:15 p.m.
WDRB has a crew at the fire and will provide updates as they become available.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.