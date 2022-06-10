LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Women who served in the military will take a historic journey this weekend.
Honor Flight Kentucky will send its first all-female group of veterans to Washington, D.C. on Saturday.
The group was honored during a reception in Frankfort Friday evening ahead of the trip.
The flight was timed to fall during the same weekend as "Women Veterans Day." More than 130 women from across the state are preparing to take the historic trip to the nation's Capitol.
"It's going to be a trip of a lifetime, so I am just thrilled knowing that these women are going to walk away saying it was one of the best weekends of their lives," Ashley Bruggeman, with Honor Flight Kentucky, said.
Also on Friday, the Kentucky Historical Society also showcased an exhibit on Kentucky's women veterans called "Our Story, Our Lives."
