LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The first case of the omicron variant has been confirmed in the state of Indiana.
The variant was found through the Indiana Department of Health "variant surveillance program," according to a news release.
State health department officials collected the specimen on Dec. 9, and the omicron variant was detected in it this weekend through further testing.
The health department is not releasing where the variant was found in Indiana because of "privacy laws."
The patient, who health officials say was notified, has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. They did not reveal the patient's symptoms.
According to the CDC, those who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose are "best protected" against the variant.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box urged residents to get vaccinated, "especially as Hoosiers move indoors during the colder winter months and gather for the holidays."
“COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Indiana, and we do not want this variant to increase the burden on our already stressed healthcare system,” she said.
On Thursday, 5,180 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19.
Indiana was one of seven states in the country that omicron had not yet been detected, according to the CDC.
The first cases of omicron were also detected in Kentucky this weekend.
