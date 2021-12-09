LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first class of Greater Louisville Inc.'s (GLI) Minority Business Accelerator graduated Thursday evening.
The eight-month program helped small, minority-owned businesses build their skills in marketing, sales, finance and human resources. Twelve participants successfully completed the program, which aims to help them grow and expand their businesses.
"I felt like in order to go to the next level, in order to take on opportunities that I was fearful of, I needed more education and I needed more structure," said Dr. Teresa Walker with the New Leaf Clinic.
The program is valued at $15,000 but is free for each participant.
