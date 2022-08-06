LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For some of the youngest learners in the Louisville area, it might be the first time they're going off to school.
Rina Gratz is the Executive Director of JCPS Early Childhood Programs. She helps with the transition to school for JCPS.
Her first tip is it's never too late to start a routine to set a positive tone to each day.
"You can start right now by establishing appropriate bed time schedules and routines for your child," Gratz said. "So that he or she wakes up refreshed and has time for a simple but healthy breakfast."
Second, Gratz said it's important to start asking your child questions.
"Answering and asking questions is a key literacy and critical thinking skill in Kindergarten. It's important not just for developing their language, but also definitely giving them confidence for their social interactions that they will have plenty of with friends and teachers," Gratz said.
Third, practice following directions. She said this can be simple like direct your child to brush their teeth then get dressed for bed.
"This will prepare them to process and comply with directions at home [and at school,]" she said.
Gratz these tips will help your child feel successful when they get to Kindergarten.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.