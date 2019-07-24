LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters from several newly merged departments in east Louisville are spending the week learning new jobs.
On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters from Anchorage-Middletown Fire & EMS were learning to drive and operate a hook and ladder truck.
"It's a total different world," Sgt. Jason Karrer said. "The truck I am used to driving here at Anchorage Middletown is 42, 43 foot long."
Karrer is a veteran firefighter, but this is his first week behind the wheel of a hook and ladder truck.
The recent merger combined the talent and resources of several east Louisville fire departments, but they all brought different tools to the table.
"Now, we have to learn those little nuances," Capt. John Cooke said. "We had the hook and ladder, [and] Harrods Creek had the riverboat."
Cooke came from the former Worthington Fire Department, which was one of the only departments with a hook and ladder truck. That's why it's his job to help get the other firefighters up to speed.
"We take it slow, we take it easy, until we get a feel for each other," he said.
Chief Andy Longstreet said after nearly a month in, the departments are stronger together — in the field and administratively.
"We have been incredibly busy with everything since merger," he said. From a response standpoint, we've responded to about 1,200 calls for service in the first 24-days.
"The former fire chiefs all stayed with us. Their former staffs all stayed with us. So we've got a depth in the administrative side and the support side that none of us individually have ever had before."
For now, you may see different names, patches and logos, but the newly merged departments have one mission.
"The mission hasn't changed," Cooke said. "Trucks are still getting on the street. They're still responding to calls. We're all still firemen. We're all still paramedics. We're still EMTs."
Longstreet said the cross training will continue for at least another year.
On Sept. 28, there will be an official merger celebration at the Anchorage-Middletown Fire & EMS Headquarters.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.