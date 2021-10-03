LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A free community event kicked off the beginning of fall in Louisville.
The first-ever 'Flavors of Fall Festival' was held in downtown Louisville on Sunday. The free event at a repurposed space on West Main Street was designed for families and fans of fall.
There were food trucks, a petting zoo, inflatables, pumpkin and cookie decorating for children, along with music and drinks.
"Really encompasses everything we love about fall and our city and is welcoming to every walk of life," Jessica Piasta, co-organizer of the event, said.
The event offered a variety of fall-themed activities for attendees.
"A lot of people have heard of pop-up events, but we didn't want to pop up in different cities," Ashley Dearinger, co-organizer, said. "Our idea of throwing these different activities is just going to be where people can pop into our space, and it'll be a different theme and activities every time."
The Mint Pop-In, I Would Rather Be Reading and Louisville Downtown Partnership held the event.
