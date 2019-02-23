LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Girls just want to have fun, and they danced the night away at the Muhammad Ali Center on Saturday.
A Galentine's Dance was organized by a group of local high school students from Louisville Girls Leadership.
It was a girls-only dance that focused on community and camaraderie, not "coupledom."
Girls could dress however they wanted, dance however they wanted and have fun with their friends at what was the first city-wide Galentine's Dance.
"We wanted to bring it city-wide so that we could really provide this experience for girls all over who can't have these dances at their school," dance organizer Grace Bagga said. "We also want to bring girls together from different high schools so they can meet, you know, connect."
The dance featured DJs, food and other fun activities.
