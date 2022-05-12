LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bank collected more than 20,000 books in the hopes of improving literacy, including many in the Louisville area.
First Financial Bank had 10 collection spots in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Illinois.
Bank branches in Kentuckiana collected 1,600 books, which will be handed out at libraries, churches and other community organizations in the area.
The book drive ran for two weeks.
“We are incredibly grateful to have received such a positive response from our neighbors in this effort,” Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank, said in a news release. “Literacy, and specifically financial literacy, are central to a person’s financial well-being. Helping others to improve their financial wellness is just the type of impact we strive for among our friends and neighbors in the community.”
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.