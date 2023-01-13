LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first training run for the Kentucky Derby Festival's Marathon and miniMarathon starts this Saturday at 8 a.m.
Participants will meet at Swags Sports Shoes 7415 Third Street Road, Louisville, Ky., 40214. Nutrition will also be provided for the first training run.
Runners in novice, intermediate and advanced levels will run two to six miles, respectively, every Saturday and Tuesday at different locations across the city. For a full training schedule, CLICK HERE.
Norton Sports Health is providing this free training for the next 15 weeks. There is still time to register for the training session at DerbyFestivalMarathon.com, but the window closes on Feb. 1, 2023. You can also register for both links at that link.
The Marathon and miniMarathon is Saturday, April 29 at 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration price for the Marathon is $95, the miniMarathon is $85, and both prices increase after February 8, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Registration price for the Marathon Relay is $325, and registration ends April 9, 2023. Virtual Registration is also available, and costs $50.
This year marks a historic milestone as it will be the 50th run of the miniMarathon and 22nd run of the Marathon. Participates start at Louisville Slugger Field in downtown and continue through neighborhoods, the infield at Churchill Downs and cross the finish line at Lynn Family Stadium.
