LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family members are honoring the first person to die from COVID-19 in Indiana.
According to a report by Fox 59, Roberta Shelton passed away in the hospital earlier this week.
Just last month, Shelton helped organize a benefit for a family in need, the last in a series of charitable concerts she organized over the years. Her friends hope she's remembered for her work helping others.
In September 2017, Shelton stood in the background after coordinating a fundraiser for the families of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, the two girls murdered near a walking trail in Delphi earlier that year.
"Her gift was caring and loving and being involved in the community," Robert Fetters said. "That's what she did."
Fetters met Shelton, better known by her friends as "Birdie," 30 years ago.
"To me she was special," he said. "She cared and gave to others."
Last month, after another woman, Sheena Estep, passed away, "Birdie" once again called on local musicians to hold a benefit for the family of Fetter's fiancée.
"I'd like her to be remembered for the angel she was," Fetters said. "She helped so many families, including my fiancée's."
Before getting sick and ultimately dying from the coronavirus, Birdie had not recently traveled outside the country.
Fetters hopes the illness doesn't distract from her legacy of generosity.
"Unfortunately, she'll always be associated with this terrible tragedy we're dealing with as a nation, but I think Birdie's story is unique," Fetters said. "She helped people. That's what she did."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.