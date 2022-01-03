LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first lady will be in Kentucky on Thursday to see the state's recovery efforts from the recent tornadoes.
Jill Biden will join Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, his wife Britainy Beshear and FEMA in Bowling Green.
The first lady is expected to discuss the federal and local agencies helping Kentuckians who were hit by December's deadly tornadoes.
The state's death toll from a line of tornadoes that tore through the state in December was 77.
At least eight other tornadoes tore through the state on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas, like Taylor County, were hit for the second time in a month.
