LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction has began on one of several projects planned for Interstate 75 in Oldham County.
The section of I-71 around Oldham County sees countless traffic back-ups and delays at peak traffic time. The projects hope to eliminate those issues for drivers.
This first project will widen the ramp onto Exit 22 into La Grange. The current ramp features only two turning lanes onto KY 53, one in each direction. That alone has caused back ups all the way out onto 71 nearly every morning.
"Traffic is backed up sometimes as much as half of a mile in the morning in the emergency lane to get off and get to our office park," Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele said.
One of the biggest employers in La Grange is the Rawlings Group, which sits near the 800-acre property that the county hopes to develop into a business park.
"All of this is to create safety in the community, relieve congestion and also hope open up our business park," Voegele said.
To make traffic run smooth around what could be a business park, more work needs to be done.
Another project will create an entire new exit, just a few miles before Exit 22. It will also help drivers easily make their way to the Rawlings Group and other businesses that will be in the park.
"Oldham County has seen so much growth both business-wise and with residents," said Stephanie Caros, a spokesperson for District 5 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. "Any time you can make things safer, any time you can make things easier, that's what we want to do."
KYTC is also considering an interchange on I-71 that would link several counties to Oldham.
The current projects are made possible through a federal grant. To see more details on each of these projects, visit kytc.com.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.