LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week is "First Responder Roadway Safety Week" across the country.
Every year, dozens of first responders helping others are hit and killed by drivers going too fast or not paying attention, and local officials are joining others across the nation to remind people to slow down or move over when approaching first responders on the road.
"Slow down and move over," Jefferson County Fire spokesperson Jordan Yuodis said. "All the time, we see people driving by in that far right lane, and we're working in the other lane just blowing right past us."
Yuodis said 44 first responders nationwide have died this year, killed by distracted drivers who don't move over or slow down.
"It's one of the biggest issues we face on a daily basis when we're responding to incidents on the surface roads and, most importantly, on the interstates," Yuodis said. "People are putting makeup on or they're reading a book or they're on their cellphones scrolling through Facebook.
"When you're on the interstate or a surface street, you shouldn't be on that at all but especially if you're going down the road and you see flashing lights and pulled to the right. And that space that we're in is usually right on the main street itself, and it's just a matter of seconds, we can be hit."
Anchorage-Middletown Fire and EMS has a five-year plan to help protect first responders. The department recently bought special equipment that includes speed bumps, a new vehicle with lights, cones and traffic vests to increase visibility and remind approaching drivers to slow down.
It's also working on developing a communication system to warn drivers when first responders are in the area through the Waze app or their navigation system.
