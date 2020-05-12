LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Bullitt County schools celebrated their last day of school Monday with a special send-off.
Zoneton firefighters and local law enforcement showed up to Freedom and Brooks Elementary schools to help teachers give students a send-off parade with lights and sirens. Teachers waved and held signs to show some love to their students.
Some students haven't seen their teachers face to face in weeks because of COVID-19.
And the Zoneton Fire department made sure to capture the special event.
