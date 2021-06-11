LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two public works employees in Lebanon, Kentucky, were rescued by first responders in Marion County on Thursday after being trapped at the bottom of a sewage lift station, according to the Lebanon Fire Department.
Emergency responders found two men laying unconscious at the bottom of the lift station at 165 Cemetery Road in Lebanon just after noon on Thursday.
Terry Bland, public works director, and Frank Skimmerhorn, assistant public works director, were rescued by emergency responders. Both men also serve as firefighters for the Lebanon Fire Department.
With the two men 15-feet below the surface and in a confined space where sewer gases were present, first responders placed a confined space positive fan ventilation duct into the hole.
According to Lebanon Fire Department Chief Chris Coyle, a tripod lift system was set over the hole with a firefighter wearing a self-contained breathing apparatus, along with a rope and harness.
The firefighter went down into the hole with an additional rope and harness, bringing up the men one at a time.
One man was airlifted to University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington while the other was taken to Spring View Hospital by EMS before being taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
The conditions of the two men are unknown.
The cause of the incident is still being investigated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.