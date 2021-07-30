LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Months after the chief of the Zoneton Fire Department passed away, dozens of first responders are taking to their wheels to honor him and other fallen first responders with a cross-state bike ride.
A group of first responders took off Thursday to start on the Kentucky Brotherhood Ride, a 400-mile bike ride across Kentucky to honor their fallen brothers and sisters.
Their first stop Friday morning was on Preston Highway to honor Chief Rob Orkies, who died in December after a battle with cancer and COVID-19.
"If you never passed him, never got to know him, don't know anybody that knows him, I feel sorry for you, I really do," said Donen Landrum, volunteer firefighter with the Zoneton Fire Department, and one of the bike riders. "He was great. I miss him. We're never going to forget him ever."
The Kentucky Brotherhood Ride stopped at Zoneton Fire Department for about half an hour, then took off to their next stop.
The ride is an annual bike ride through the state that honors every first responder who died in the line of duty in the previous year. This year, 30 bikers gathered to honor 12 first responders.
The group met with firefighters and Chief Rob Orkies' family at the Zoneton Fire Department to show their support.
Landrum says she's doing it all for Orkies.
"It's all worth it," she said. "We're going to suffer the next four days. These families are suffering the rest of their lives. That's what's pushing us through."
The ride is one of several that takes place across the country.
Many of those in the Kentucky ride are from the area, but some first responders from as far as Louisiana and the Carolinas joined them.
They finish their 400 miles on Sunday evening.
They'll ride next year for Battalion Chief Maj. Garry Key, who died Feb. 13 after a months-long battle with COVID-19.
