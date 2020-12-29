LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several first responders, including multiple employees with Louisville Division of Fire, Jefferson County Fire Service and Louisville Metro EMS, received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine Monday.
A booster will be needed in about three weeks.
"We found out about a week and a half ago that it was going to be offered by the health department for first responders," said Jefferson County Fire Spokesperson Jordan Yuodis, who rolled up his sleeve for the vaccine.
"I think it's historical. I feel fortunate enough to get the vaccine."
Yuodis said the vaccines were administered in a drive-thru system. He waited in his vehicle for his turn and then had to wait about 15 minutes after the shot to make sure he didn't have any sudden side effects. Yuodis said 24 hours later, he's still feeling great.
"Hopefully with the vaccine, there's a light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "The first responders -- I can't stress enough -- the EMS workers on the front lines day in and day out, we have to make sure they're protected and vaccinated so we can make sure they can continue to do the work they do."
He said it is not mandatory for first responders to get vaccinated.
