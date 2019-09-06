LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders, including members of the LMPD SWAT, EMS and Louisville Fire 7 Rescue, got training on how to handle an active shooter at a public building.
Officials say MSD was chosen as the site of the training exercise because everyone be prepared because a random shooting could happen anytime, anywhere.
"We ask ourselves 'is it the new norm?' Unfortunately, these things are continuing to happen," said Jody Mieman, director of Louisville Metro Emergency Services. "And we've got to prepare not only our responders, but we've got to prepare the general public on potentially what could happen and how you keep yourself safe."
The drills were as life-like as possible, and included a pretend shooter, fake gunshots, and MSD employees. Those employees could be seen running from the building with their hands up as members of the LMPD SWAT team charged in.
Louisville has staged more than 30 similar mock shooter exercises since March 2016. The drills continue to happen more frequently, after recent mass shootings across the country. The drills can take months to prepare for, and they have become an invaluable lesson to first responders.
MSD says it's also a great lesson for its workers to know exactly what to do if a situation like an active shooter happens.
The drill started around 10:30.
