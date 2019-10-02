BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- In addition to dealing with dry weather and issuing burn bans, local fire departments are also having to put at least one major project on hold until the area sees a decent rainfall.
Waterway mile markers are coming to Floyds Fork and Salt River in Bullitt County. The signs arrived at Shepherdsville Fire Department on Wednesday afternoon.
"They've put mile markers in the Jefferson County side of it, but nobody has come down and marked it into the Bullitt County side," said Kevin Moulton, fire marshal for the Zoneton Fire District. "So a few agencies got together and thought, let's go ahead and start marking the waterways in Bullitt County."
The idea is that the waterway mile markers work similar to mile markers on a highway, allowing first responders to find someone on the water much easier, in case of an emergency.
"We've had some incidents where some people just haven't gotten out, and they've come out here, gotten lost at night time or have had some other issues," Moulton said. "And we've had to try to search and find them."
The plan is for Zoneton Fire District to put waterway mile markers up along Floyds Fork, every half mile, for a 13-mile stretch. Once that stretch hits Salt River, Shepherdsville Fire Department will take over and continue marking the miles throughout Bullitt County.
"We're going to try to use poles up high on the bank, so when the water is up and rising, it won't cover them," Moulton said.
On Floyds Fork, the markers will be bright orange. On Salt River, they'll be yellow.
The departments now have the equipment and are ready to go, but when the mile markers get set up is totally dependent on weather.
"The problem with us going ahead and marking them is the water level," Moulton said.
If crews were to put the markers out now, they'd have to walk several miles out of the 13-mile stretch along Floyds Fork because of low water levels. The same problem is happening on Salt River. Until it rains, these water levels will be too low to put the markers out.
Still, these departments are determined to get the mile markers placed along the water as soon as possible.
"It might not be a day thing. It might be over a period of a few weeks or so," Moulton said. "But we're going to try and get this done as fast as we can."
Moulton said on Floyds Fork, the best place to rescue people is under the bridge on Bells Mill Road, which is around mile marker 7. If people in need are able to get to that area, it can help first responders have a safe place to get in and out of the water.
Bullitt County's Local Emergency Planning Committee and Emergency Management Agency were able to get the funding for this project.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.