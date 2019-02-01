First Tim's Law case in Kentucky initiated in Jefferson County for mental illness client

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tim’s Law, which passed in 2017, was used for the first time in Kentucky by a Jefferson County court this week to help someone with mental illness find successful treatment.
The law allows district courts to order assisted outpatient treatment for people who have serious mental illness and cannot follow through with treatment on their own. This first case is a team effort between Judge Stephanie Pearce Burke and Centerstone’s Assertive Community Treatment Team.
Under Tim’s Law, a person has to be referred to the court with a petition from a doctor, law enforcement, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, family, etc. And the person must be admitted to a hospital at least twice in one year to qualify.
“It’s for people who have numerous hospitalizations or incarcerations,” Burke said. “And they’re stuck in what we call the revolving door. We see individuals on a weekly basis who have had 40, 50, 60 hospitalizations. Those are the people this is targeted to help.”
The person also has to accept the help. Then the judge and the ACT team from Centerstone will guide the individual through the treatment plan.
“They’re monitored regularly on either a weekly or bi-weekly basis.” Burke said. “That motivates the individual to stay compliant.”
Instead of ordering someone to find treatment on their own, the team will bring them treatment, housing, jobs, medication and more.
“All these people come to you in the place that you request, instead of you having to come to them” said Kimberly Brothers, a licensed clinical social worker with Centerstone.
Brothers and Burke emphasize this is a partnership between the public defenders, court staff, the Clerk’s Office, County Attorney’s Office, and local doctors and social workers. And the most critical piece of the partnership is the client, who will have ownership in the decisions being made and drive his or her own success in recovery.
“What makes it work is that they want to comply,” Burke said. “They want to be well. They want to stay out of jail. They want to stay out of the hospital.”
The court order can be for up to 360 days. Burke said in the 45 other states that have similar laws, counties have seen improved recovery rates and reduction in re-hospitalization, arrests and homelessness.
“We are really excited about opportunities to help people live more full lives inside our communities,” Brothers said.
