LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first U.S. Secretary of Agriculture is being honored at a southern Indiana school for his work in education.
The Greenville Historic Preservation Commission on Saturday dedicated a historical marker honoring Norman Colman at Greenville Elementary School.
Colman served as the first principal of the Floyd County Seminary in Greenville from 1850 to 1852 before moving away from education to practice law alongside Michael Kerr, a future U.S. Speaker of the House.
"Education was important to Mr. Colman, and I believe he would be proud of the tradition of success that Greenville Elementary has continued throughout the years," Greenville Elementary Principal Sarah Pierce said in a news release. "Having this marker on school grounds will allow us, and future generations, to honor the strong tradition of educational excellence that Mr. Colman started in 1850."
A U of L graduate, Colman became the first secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1889 under President Grover Cleveland.
