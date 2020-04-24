LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Widespread testing for COVID-19 starts for the first time in Louisville on Monday, and by 11:30 a.m. Friday, all appointments for the week were full.
Kroger and Gravity Diagnostics are offering free drive-thru testing in Shawnee Park for two weeks Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. until May 8.
The tests are done by appointment only, and the appointments are first-come, first-served. Walk-ups are not allowed.
"Our team initially opened up only Monday and Tuesday appointments, but they filled up so quickly that (Thursday) night they opened the remainder of the week," Erin Grant, Kroger Media Relations and Corporate Affairs Manager, said in an email to WDRB News. "We plan to open up each day five days prior to appointment."
Grant said there are no plans to expand to other testing sites in Louisville at this time.
A photo ID is required at the testing location. There will be signs directing drivers to the location within the park. Tests will be done with a nose swab kit approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Children under 18 years old must have a legal guardian with them to get the nose swab test at the appointment.
Up to 1,500 tests will be done each week.
"Once they are full for the week, they're full," Grant said. "That's why we added the second week."
Louisville Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds said she's been in contact with Kroger about making a phone call and text message appointment schedule available for people who don't have internet access.
"There will be other testing," Reynolds said. "In fact, there is another test that will be happening Saturday in St. Stephen Church parking lot in our community, in the west end. But, even for the testing that's happening with Kroger, they are taking taking phone calls, and the appointments may be full, but they are going to make sure everyone is seen eventually."
The phone number to call is 1-888-852-2567, and select option 3 for support.
"Walk-ups are not allowed," Grant said. "They must use the online portal or phone option. I have heard that yesterday and today the team is updating the phone system to open to all groups."
At the time this article was written, the phone option was still limited to people in the at-risk category with pre-existing health conditions.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.