LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the city is making good progress in the fight against the coronavirus, as the COVID-19 vaccine has now been administered to 140,000 people in Louisville.
Although Jefferson County remains in the red zone for COVID-19 community transmission, some areas of the county are moving out of it, Fischer said during his weekly town hall Saturday.
As cases continue to decline city and statewide, doctors believe the weather plays a large factor in it.
"It's cold outside. People don't want to be with other people because quite frankly, who wanted to travel this week? Nobody," Dr. Monalia Tailor, with the Louisville Medical Society said during the town hall.
"So as a result we are seeing a lot of our cases trending down because we have less reasons to gather."
On Saturday, Kentucky reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state for the first time this year, while only 98 new cases were reported in Jefferson County.
Even though weather canceled some vaccinations on Thursday at Broadbent Arena, several nurses volunteered Friday to make up for some of the missed appointments.
