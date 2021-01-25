LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was part of a meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday to discuss ways to speed up the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
Fischer said Biden addressed the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which Fischer chaired.
"The top of that priority is getting rid of the virus, defeating the pandemic," Fischer said. "And for that, obviously, we need more vaccines. So they're in the process of figuring out how we can scale the vaccination supply right now, invoking the defense production act. We spoke about that, how it's all-in strategy, not just mass vaccination sites like we have at Broadbent Arena. But there will be multiple vaccination sites throughout our communities as well."
Biden outlined his administration's priorities. Economic recovery, climate change and racial justice and equity were also at the top of his list.
