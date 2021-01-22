LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer said he is fighting for Louisville in meetings with President Joe Biden's administration during the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM).
Fischer, the USCM president, is leading the non-partisan organization's winter meeting from Thursday through Saturday. The meeting is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fischer, along with other mayors from across the country, asked for more COVID-19 vaccines at a faster rate.
"Our ability to vaccinate now outstrips the supply that we've got coming in of the vaccine," he said. "We need more supply coming here so we can open up more facilities throughout the community."
Fischer said the mayors also had a good discussion about problems with violent crime that aren't unique to Louisville.
