LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was hoping to meet President Donald Trump during his visit Wednesday, but that's not going to happen.
Fischer sent a letter to Trump asking to meet to discuss the challenges related to gun violence across the nation. The White House responded saying the president has a very tight schedule and won't be able to meet with Fischer.
Fischer is hopeful that Trump will meet with mayors from across the country on gun violence next month in Washington.
