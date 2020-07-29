LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer said that how the community responds to the state attorney general’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case will be a "defining moment" for Louisville.
The mayor said that while he understands that some people may be upset — whatever decision Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office reaches — the residents of Louisville have to focus on long-term improvements.
"We’ve got to channel energy into making sure that we really do have justice … . To me the bigger picture of justice for Breonna is a society where her nieces, her nephews have the same type of opportunity as my kids do," Fischer said.
"It’s well past time to get that done," he added.
Cameron’s office is investigating the officers involved in the shooting death of Taylor, a Black Louisville resident who was shot by white police officers. The incident has prompted protests in Louisville for weeks and calls for the officers to be charged. Cameron has declined to say when he expects to announce a decision.
In an interview with WDRB News on Wednesday, Fischer also said that his plan to have Kentucky State Police investigate future LMPD officer-involved shootings that result in injury or death has less to do with transparency — and more with independent oversight.
First Amendment Attorney Jon Fleischaker said that using the term transparency when referring to KSP is "oxymoronic." A WDRB investigation discovered that state police broke open records laws more than any other Kentucky agency between 2013 and 2018.
Fischer said, however, "What’s important … is that citizens have confidence that an investigation is going to be done independently."
"LMPD shouldn’t be investigating LMPD," Fischer said. "I think everybody understands that. So it needs to be done by a third party."
In his interview with WDRB News’ Elizabeth Woolsey, Fischer also urged Louisvillians to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and said that if cases skyrocket, the city may have to "evaluate a lot of things" — though he said the Kentucky Derby would take place.
You can see the full interview here.
