LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government now offers paid leave to employees who are victims of crimes like domestic violence.
Mayor Greg Fischer signed the ordinance into law on Friday. It offers Metro employees seven days of paid leave to seek medical care, receive counseling or services, move or take legal action after they've been victims of crime.
Leaders said Louisville Metro Police documented more than 7,000 domestic violence cases last year. Louisville has also had an increase in intimate partner homicide.
"Preventing domestic violence means providing survivors with the tools they need to prioritize their health and safety," Councilmember Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) said. "That's what this ordinance does."
City leaders hope this law will encourage private companies to provide their employees with similar resources.
