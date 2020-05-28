LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Without federal dollars to plug a $27 million budget, Mayor Greg Fischer said Louisville Metro Government may have to eliminate 600 positions, or about 10% of the city’s workforce.
Less than three months ago, the city was projecting a $19 million surplus at the end of the fiscal year. Now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is forecasting a $27 million deficit. That’s a turnaround of $46 million.
Almost half of the city’s revenue comes from payroll taxes, and those have fallen sharply as people have lost their jobs because of the outbreak.
In a conference call Thursday, Fischer said that the city may have to eliminate 600 jobs if the federal government doesn't bails out states and cities.
Those cuts would mean the city would lose roughly 24,000 hours of services, the mayor said, which could include police, fire and trash collection.
