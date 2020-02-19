LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville happens on April 18 this year, and the city of Jeffersonville is now accepting silent bids for boat dock slip use for people who want to enjoy the show on the water.
Docks will be assigned to successful bidders based on the amount of the bid, the size of vessel and the date the bid is received. Bids should be submitted to the Parks Department office by March 20.
The city of Jeffersonville reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
For more information visit jeffparks.org or call 812-285-6481.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.