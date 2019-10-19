LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's strongest fitness enthusiasts met Saturday at the Kentucky International Convention Center for the Kentucky Muscle Show.
Professionals and amateurs participated in body building, physique, arm wrestling and strong man competitions. The event was originally held at Spalding University with only a few hundred people in attendance.
"Now, we have access to thousands of competitors, with countries being represented from all over the world," said Brent Jones, the spokesperson for the Kentucky Muscle Show.
WDRB News' own Marc Weinburg also presented the award for the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness Men's Physique of the Year.
Kentucky Muscle 2019 starts in 15 minutes! I am excited to be presented the awards for the IFBB Men’s Physique this year!!! pic.twitter.com/uEUJHlJZGK— Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) October 19, 2019
