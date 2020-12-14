LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Today is a truly great day in the Commonwealth. A historic day. A day that we have hoped and prayed for..."
That's how Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear described Monday, Dec, 14, 2020 -- the day the first people in Kentucky received COVID-19 vaccinations.
As the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history began, five frontline healthcare workers received the vaccine at U of L Hospital. The first to receive the vaccine was UofL Health's chief medical officer, Dr. Jason Smith. As he bared his arm for the shot, Smith said he had full confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
"I volunteered to go first because of that, and hopefully set the example for other," Dr. Smith said.
"Today is, I think, the best day I've had since March 6 of this year," Beshear told the crowd, adding that, "today we can see victory. We can see the defeat of this coronavirus and the end of this pandemic."
"This is a historic achievement that promises to save lives in this fight, restore our economy, get our kids back to school and let our kids hug their grandparents once again," Beshear said.
Beshear said he expects to be vaccinated early next week.
The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations to be distributed in Louisville arrived at U of L Hospital Monday morning.
The first shipment has arrived at @UofLHealth. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/CSgIpz659j— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) December 14, 2020
The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine landed at UPS Worldport Sunday afternoon and will be delivered across the country Monday.
"God bless Kentucky. God bless the United States of America. And thank you Lord, for this vaccine," Beshear said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.